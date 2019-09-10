Child escapes miraculously after falling on road from moving jeep at night

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A Toddler had a miraculous escape on Sunday night after she fell on the road from a moving jeep at Rajamala near here, having slipped out of the hands of her mother who had dozed off.

Unaware of what had happened, the parents of 10-month-old Rohitha drove off, leaving the child behind. Forest officials, who were on night duty, came to the child’s rescue after they found something crawling on the road on CCTV.

They first took the child to their office and later, with the help of the police and Childline officials, handed her over to the parents on Monday morning. The child suffered head injury in the fall, but hospital authorities said it was minor.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday. The couple, Satish and Satyabhama, from Kampilikandam were returning from Palani after visiting the Murugan temple there. And as the driver of the jeep negotiated a curve at 5th Mile near Rajamala, the child slipped out of her mother’s hands.

The parents realised they had missed the child only at 12.30am when they reached home.They informed the Vellathooval police who, after contacting the Munnar police, informed them that their child had been admitted to a hospital, but was safe. And they came back at 3pm. It was the forest officials, as instructed by wild life warden Lakshmi R, who took the child to a private hospital in Munnar. Lakshmi had also informed the Childline team under John S Edwin and the Munnar police team led by Sub-Inspector K S Santosh.