Crime Branch to seek custody of Pranav, Safir in PSC exam fraud involving SFI leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch team probing into the PSC exam fraud involving SFI leaders of University College here will seek the custody of P P Pranav and Safir, two of the accused who surrendered before court on Saturday. Crime Branch officials say they are hoping to garner more information regarding the modus operandi of the group after questioning the duo.

Pranav is the second accused in the exam fraud case, while Safir is the fourth accused. Crime Branch sources said Pranav, who had secured first rank in the exam for the post of police constable, is the key conspirator in the case.

Pranav and two other SFI leaders - A N Naseem and Sivarenjith - bagged high ranks in the exam after receiving help from Gokul, a police constable with the SAP camp, and Safir.