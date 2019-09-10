Eravikulam National Park forest officials’ swift action saves toddler

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: It was the timely action of forest officials with the Eravikulam National Park that saved Rohitha, the toddler who fell off a moving jeep at 5th Mile near Eravikulam in Munnar on Monday.

The 10-month-old who had crossed the highway and reached the checkpost here was first spotted by a forest watcher.

“It took some time for the child to cross the road and reach the checkpost. Fortunately for the child, there were no vehicles on the route which allowed her to cross safely,” said Kaileshan, the forest watcher.

The highway, at 5th Mile, is known for its presence of wild animals. “Also, there is a rivulet flowing nearby, on the left side of the road, which added to the danger. It was by the grace of God that she was able to crawl to safety,” he said

The child was crying uncontrollably when Kaileshan rushed to the spot. He held her to his chest. The forest watcher then took her to the checkpost office, where he was accompanied by Viswanathan, another forest watcher. The duo immediately administered first aid to the toddler, who was injured in the head by the fall. They then informed the wildlife warden about the incident.

Rohitha was rushed to the General Hospital in Munnar by a team led by Munnar wildlife warden Lakshmi R. She then alerted forest and Childline officials who immediately began a search for the girl’s parents.

“The toddler’s cry tore at our hearts as we rushed her to the hospital. We were relieved when she was handed over to her parents who had reached the hospital,” the officials said.