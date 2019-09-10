Kerala government to hold Investors Meet in Dubai on October 4

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will hold an investors meet in Dubai on October 4 to invite investors for Kerala development. The meeting of those running small and medium industries is being called as part of finding funds for development, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while speaking at ‘Nam Munnottu’, his weekly television programme, on rebuilding Kerala. The state has set up an investment company to attract NRK investment for development, he said.

Permanent shelters will be constructed at flood-prone regions. Temporary facility will be set up for those who have returned from relief camps till houses are constructed, said the Chief Minister when UNDP Shelter coordinator V Indu pointed at the necessity of alternative facilities for those in camps. The government will ensure the cooperation of the public in river cleaning and related activities.

“After the Varattar cleaning drive, a general culture has developed among the public. There’s good participation from the public. CSR funds from corporates in addition to assistance from NRKs can be issued for river rejuvenation projects,” said the Chief Minister, who assured that all sectors would be given due representation in building new Kerala. Agriculture and livelihood means would be given due importance. The government gives Rs 4 lakh for house construction. More funds would be used in tribal belts. Special focus would be given on construction of houses in tribal belts. Necessary awareness would be created among the public on pre-fabrication technology. Government buildings would be constructed using this technology. Talks will be held with architects and international agencies in this regard.

G Vijayaraghavan and K P Kannan suggested that more tax should be levied from those who construct big houses. Currently only Rs 5,000 is taken as tax for a building with a built-in area of more than 3,000 sq ft. The Chief Minister has promised to look into the issue. Haritha Kerala Mission consultant Abraham Koshy and others also spoke.