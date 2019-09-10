Kerala remains clueless on how to proceed with Maradu apartments demolition issue

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government seems to be caught between the devil and the deep sea in the Maradu apartments demolition issue.

While the government has reiterated that it would implement the Supreme Court order, it has no idea how to pacify the agitating residents who are pointing fingers at politicians and the officials who gave permission to construct buildings.

Though the state government has been harping on a rehabilitation scheme, no concrete decision has been taken in this regard. During his visit on Monday, Chief Secretary Tom Jose asserted that the government will demolish the apartments but the administration has not devised a proper action plan to undertake the demolition.

“It’s a real test for the state government. If the Supreme Court rejects the curative petition, the government will be in a tight spot. It’s not easy for the state to come up with a rehabilitation package for the residents of the apartments,” said a senior bureaucrat.

“It’s surprising the government has not yet registered a case against the then government officials, Maradu panchayat representatives and officers of Kerala State Coastal Zone Management Authority, who gave the approval for construction of the apartment buildings,” said a police officer.