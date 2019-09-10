Malpractice unearthed in Supplyco outlets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance Wing of Supplyco has unearthed malpractice through bogus billing at some subsidised outlets of the corporation.The wing found the billing staff at the identified outlets siphoned off the subsidised food items without the knowledge of the ration card-holders.

All families holding a ration cards are eligible to get 13 essential items at subsidised prices. The monthly sale is recorded in Supplyco’s billing software and in ration cards.

“The accused staff siphoned off the items by entering ration card numbers in the bills without the knowledge of the card-holders. The malpractice was detected at 10 outlets,” said a vigilance officer.

The highest number of cases was detected at an outlet at Pantheeramkavu in Kozhikode with about 145 fake billings.Six cases were detected at an outlet under Kottayam region and seven at an outlet in Kollam.