SC's demolition order: Maradu Municipality calls tender for controlled implosion

The situation was tense at the flat complexes on Tuesday with the owners of the flats refusing to accept the eviction notice served by the Maradu Municipality.

Holy faith and Alpha Ventures situated along the coastal line near Kundanoor.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala government issuing the directive to the Maradu Municipality to demolish the flats, the civic body has put up an advertisement in the newspapers calling for tenders from agencies specialised in controlled implosion. The municipality has set Tuesday as the web publishing date for the tender. The closing date for the tender is September 16.

The invitation for tender from specialised agencies comes in the wake of the state government order asking the civic body to invite a short tender to select a suitable agency for the safe and secure demolition of the buildings. The entire process is expected to cost Rs 30 crore. The government has promised the municipality all assistance to implement the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court had ordered demolition of five apartment complexes - Alfa Ventures, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H2O, Jain Housing and Holiday Heritage - built by Holy Faith builders, Alfa Ventures, Jain Housing and K P Varkey and V S Builders. Of these only four apartment complexes have been built, the fifth project launched by Holiday Heritage is yet to start.

Municipality pastes eviction notice on buildings after residents refuse to accept
 
The situation was tense at the flat complexes on Tuesday with the owners of the flats refusing to accept the eviction notice served by the Maradu Municipality. After the residents refused to accept the notices, the officers from the municipality pasted it on the walls of the buildings.

As per the notice, the residents have to vacate their flats within five days and failure to do so will be considered as a direct violation of the Supreme Court ruling. The notice warns action will be initiated by the Municipal secretary against those who refuse to abide by the directive under the Kerala Municipal Act of 1994 along with other rules applicable in the context.

'It is all a drama'

However, the residents of the five flats at Maradu remain unfazed by the latest development. According to CM Varghese, president of the residents association, Golden Kayaloram, the advertisement is just another show put up by the Maradu municipality. "It is one in the series of acts put up by the municipality," he said.

"How will a municipality that doesn't have funds to even engage a lawyer find money to carry out such a big work. They have been playing games and are still engaged in it," he said. According to him, the residents will continue their fight for justice even if the flats are demolished. "The municipality needs to withdraw the wrong report filed by the committee," he said.

According to him, the flat owners have requested the Chief Secretary to keep in abeyance the implementation of the SC order since a curative and a review petitions filed by them is pending before the Supreme Court. 

