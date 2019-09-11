Home States Kerala

After back-to-back floods, Kerala swings into Onam bash

Despite a terror attack warning and rainfall, state’s major markets are witnessing heavy rush of shoppers. State-level celebrations also get under way in capital 

Published: 11th September 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Athapookkalam competition organised by the district administration at BEM Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode as part of Onam celebrations | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After two consecutive flood, a resilient Kerala, putting loss and painful memories behind it, rose and got into the festival mood to celebrate Onam, the biggest festival of the state. A terror attack warning by the enforcement agencies in southern parts of the country notwithstanding, people bustled about in the last-minute Uthradapachil shopping and preparations ahead of Thiruvonam. 

Most parts of central and northern Kerala have been experiencing rain for the last few days. The weatherman has forecast light to moderate rain on Onam as well. Major markets across the state, however, witnessed heavy rush from Tuesday morning. Thoroughfares and roads in cities and towns were filled with shoppers.

Last year, the state had called off its Onam celebrations in the wake of the mega flood which claimed over 400 lives and destroyed houses and livelihood of thousands of people. Though the flash flood and landslides this August killed over hundred people, the loss, destruction and displacement were relatively less. The government decided to move on and go ahead with the Onam celebrations this year.  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan kicked off the week-long Onam celebrations of the government in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The seven-day festivities will showcase various art forms, both modern and traditional, by over 5,000 artistes from across the state. Twenty-nine venues have been arranged in Thiruvananthapuram alone and the curtain on the festivities will come down with a grand cultural pageantry on September 16.  

Major temples across the state are also set to receive pilgrims who throng them on the auspicious day of Thiruvonam. Thousands of visually appealing golden-coloured banana bunches (Kaazhchakulakal) were presented to the presiding deity of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple by the devotees as part of the Uthradakazhcha ritual at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple on Tuesday. Thousands will visit the temple on Wednesday, Thiruvonam day,  to witness the Vakacharthu.The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple was opened for Onam festival on Monday and temple will be closed after Athazhapuja on Friday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onam Kerala floods
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp