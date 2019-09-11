Now, you can view property documents online

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Registration Department is offering a facility to the public to view land registration documents online. At present, only recently registered documents are available on the portal. The facility is helpful for prospective buyers and mortgaging agencies who want to check the genuineness of a document.

Documents registered at all sub-registrar offices in the state since January 2019 are available online at present. For some districts, documents since 2016 can be viewed. All land documents registered with the department are being digitised and will be uploaded on the website (www.keralaregistration.gov.in) in phases. Documents registered since 2006 will be made available by April 1.

The state-run C-Dit has been entrusted with the digitisation work. The agency has completed the scanning of documents registered at the sub-registrar offices in Pathanamthitta district. Earlier, people had to visit the sub-registrar offices to check the genuineness of a document. In busy offices, they had to wait for long hours.

How to view documents online?

Visit www.keralaregistration.gov.in

Click the link ‘Online Applications’. Select the document option on the Queries tab. Here, you can enter details like district, sub-registrar office, year of registration and document number. Now, you will be able to view the first page of the document. Entire document will be visible only after an online payment

of D110.