Home States Kerala

Now, you can view property documents online

The Registration Department is offering a facility to the public to view land registration documents online.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Registration Department is offering a facility to the public to view land registration documents online. At present, only recently registered documents are available on the portal. The facility is helpful for prospective buyers and mortgaging agencies who want to check the genuineness of a document.

Documents registered at all sub-registrar offices in the state since January 2019 are available online at present. For some districts, documents since 2016 can be viewed. All land documents registered with the department are being digitised and will be uploaded on the website (www.keralaregistration.gov.in) in phases. Documents registered since 2006 will be made available by April 1.

The state-run C-Dit has been entrusted with the digitisation work. The agency has completed the scanning of documents registered at the sub-registrar offices in Pathanamthitta district. Earlier, people had to visit the sub-registrar offices to check the genuineness  of a document. In busy offices, they had to wait for long hours.     

How to view documents online?
Visit www.keralaregistration.gov.in 
Click the link ‘Online Applications’. Select the document option on the Queries tab. Here, you can enter details like district, sub-registrar office, year of registration and document number. Now, you will be able to view the first page of the document. Entire document will be visible only after an online payment 
of D110.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp