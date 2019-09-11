Onam away from home: Here's a list of classics that will take you back to your 'naadu'

By Online Desk

'Happy Onam' to everyone reading this. On the unfortunate occasion that you aren't home with your loved ones for reasons ranging from employment to obligations, here is a list of songs usually blasted at every "authentic" Kerala restaurant.

This is for the people who are shut out from the world of Kerala, which is celebrating the 10th day of Onam, Thiruvonam, today. These songs will take you back to the sadhya with your family, the school where you played tug of war with "section B", the time you wanted to join the dancing tigers and the scruffy-looking Mahabalis that visit your home for Sambhavana (Donation for onam celebration).

1. Kuttanaadan Punjayile | KJ Yesudas

2. Poovili Poovili Ponnonamayi | KJ Yesudas

3. Uthradapooviliyil | KJ Yesudas

4. Syama Sundara Kera Kedara Bhoomi | AR Rahman

5. Thiruvaavani Ravu | Unni Menon & Sithara

6. Aalayal Thara Venam | Sooraj Santhosh & Varun Sunil, Masala coffee

7. The Boat Song | Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Agam