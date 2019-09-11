Parents of child who fell off jeep booked for negligence

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The parents of the 13-month-old girl, who miraculously escaped after falling from a moving jeep at Rajamala near here on Sunday night, have been charged with endangering the child’s life. The Munnar police on Tuesday filed a case against Satheesh and Satyabhama, who are natives of Kambilikandam in Idukki, for carelessly handling the child. Sub-Inspector K V Santhosh filed the case as per the Juvenile Justice Act based on Munnar DySP’s directive.The heart-rending incident occurred at Eravikulam National Park entrance near Munnar, when the family was returning from Palani. The State Child Rights Commission has also filed a case against the parents.