Home States Kerala

SBI slapped Rs 13,000 fine for charging Rs 3,480 as ATM fees

The  Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered SBI to pay Rs 13,000 to a customer for taking out Rs 3,480 from his account without consent or knowledge.

Published: 11th September 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KASARGOD:  The  Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered SBI to pay Rs 13,000 to a customer for taking out Rs 3,480 from his account without consent or knowledge. The bank justified the debit as charges for ATM withdrawal, but the forum found it violated its guidelines on service fees and dismissed it.

According to complainant Abdul Rahiman Aloor, on June 30, 2015, he went to Mangaluru to admit his son Ahammed Rishad in an engineering college. He had Rs 15,000 in his account. After admission, when he tried to withdraw to pay the fee of Rs 12,000, he found his money missing.

He called up the manager of the branch in Kasaragod but the official took no step to return the money. So, Rahiman filed a complaint with the forum on July 4, 2015. On July 6, 2015, when he went to the bank, Rahiman said he was verbally abused in front of other customers, a charge denied by the bank. Later, SBI credited the amount back in Rahiman’s account. Before the forum, the bank justified the “unauthorised debit” saying only 30 withdrawals in six months from ATMs were free of charge, and withdrawals above that were charged at Rs 6 per ATM transaction. If the account lacked adequate funds, the money will be debited in lumpsum.

However, a look at the Know Your Customer guidelines submitted by the bank to the forum said SBI had misread the guidelines, said Rahiman. “The cap of 30 withdrawals was for transactions using cheques or other instruments. It did not apply to ATM withdrawals as the bank charge us Rs 23 every time we withdraw money from other bank ATMs or exceed the limit set for a month,” he said.

The forum rejected the bank’s justification saying it was a system generated debit and there was no manual intervention. “Whether it is a computer-generated system entry or manual is irrelevant... The data system has to be entered according to the guidelines,” the order said. The Forum ordered the bank to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for the mental agony caused, and Rs 3,000 for the litigation cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Violence over new traffic fine in New Delhi; Youth Congress clashes with cops
OH MY GIZMO | Samsung S10e review: 'e' for efficient? You bet!
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp