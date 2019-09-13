Maradu apartment owners to approach President, PM against demolition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of apartment complexes in Maradu for CRZ violation, residents have decided to approach the President and Prime Minister seeking remedial action. A petition in this regard will be sent to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

The owners will also send a petition to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

“The main concern is that our side was not heard when the SC ordered the demolition of apartment complexes. Nothing has been directed about our rehabilitation. Most of the residents have no other house other than the apartment. The court has ordered the demolition of the buildings but we are the persons on ground to face the consequences,” said Joyson E Pallan, secretary of H2O Residents’ Association, which also has been ordered to be demolished.

Residents are hopeful that the President and the Prime Minister would understand their plight and take necessary steps.

“We knock on all doors for assistance. While governments at the Centre and the state are charting out programmes for homeless people, they can understand our problems as well. We are not encroachers who converted government land illegally. We are being made victims for mistakes that we did not commit,” he said.