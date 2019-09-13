Milk from Karnataka helped Kerala's meet Onam demand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The consumption of milk peaked to an all-time high of 28 lakh litre on Uthradam (September 10). Milma sold more than 45.6 lakh litres of milk and 5.8 lakh kg of curd on September 9 and 10.

The consumption of milk this time was 3 lakh litres more than the previous year. Milma sells around 12-13 lakh litres a day on an average. It procures around 9 lakh litres from the domestic market. But during festival season, the local procurement drops by 6 lakh litres, forcing Milma to scout for milk from neighbouring states.

This time the additional demand was met almost entirely through milk supplied by dairy cooperatives of Karnataka.

“Karnataka cancelled some of its supplies to provide us with milk,” said Milma chairman (Thiruvananthapuram Region), Kallada Ramesh.