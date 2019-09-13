Online campaign against me a lie, says Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state committee member and former district secretary P Jayarajan has termed the social media campaign against him a lie. He said he has no plans to join the BJP as the malicious posts claimed.

He even lodged a complaint with the Kannur DySP against those spreading the message.

Denying the ‘news’ via a Facebook post on Thursday, Jayarajan said Sangh Parivar outfits and Muslim communal groups were behind the campaign. He said he will take legal action against those involved in such malicious campaigns.

“On Wednesday itself I noticed that some people were spreading the message through social media that I would be joining the BJP soon. Though I ignored it, I found that the same lie being circulated today with Janam TV logo. I also noticed it being shared by Sangh outfits and Muslim communal outfits. With this, it has become clear the campaign is spearheaded by these people,” said Jayarajan in his Facebook post.

The Sangh outfits are masters in spreading baseless news on days when there are no newspapers the next day. They ‘killed’ SFI leader K V Sudheesh on a Republic Day and attacked me on a Thiruvonam day, said Jayarajan. “And again on a Thiruvonam day, they spread a rumour that I would soon join BJP. My uncompromising stand against the RSS and the BJP is well known to all. This lie campaign won’t succeed,” he added.