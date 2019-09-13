PK Sasi’s homecoming to CPM soon

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: CPM MLA PK Sasi, who was suspended from the primary membership of the party last November for making an indecent phone call to a woman DYFI leader, is all set to be reinstated.

Paving the way for his re-entry, central committee member A K Balan has reportedly given a recommendation to this effect to the district committee on Thursday. Balan was one of the members of a two-member committee that probed the charges against Sasi.

Earlier, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had taken the stance that as the suspension period of Sasi has expired, the district committee could decide on his reinstatement. Sasi’s six-month suspension came after the inquiry committee found that he had conducted himself in a manner unbecoming of a party leader.