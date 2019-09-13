Home States Kerala

SNDP general secretary favours LDF candidate in Pala bypoll

Vellappally Natesan's remarks favour an LDF win in the upcoming elections in Pala constituency. He also added that Jose Tom has less public support in Pala compared to Mani C Kappan. 

Mani C Kappan

LDF candidate Mani C Kappan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday favoured LDF candidate Mani C Kappan in the Pala by-poll elections saying that he has more favourable chances of winning compared to UDF candidate Jose Tom. "Kerala Congress (M) has chances of getting votes on sympathy basis, but still, the LDF is campaigning and contesting with fervour to win the election," said Vellappally, while speaking to the media in Alappuzha.

Vellappally Natesan's remarks favour an LDF win in the upcoming elections in Pala constituency. He also added that Jose Tom has less public support in Pala compared to Mani C Kappan. "It will not be an easy sweep for the KC (M) in the elections. If Nisha Jose K Mani, wife of Jose K Mani would have contested then it would have made a better battle," said Vellappally.

Meanwhile, KC (M) leader Jose K Mani said that he does not know the context in which the SNDP general secretary has made such statements and has refused to comment on his statements.

According to sources, the dispute between Jose K Mani and KC (M) acting chairman P J Joseph will be a boon for the LDF candidate. Earlier the dispute within KC (M) has intensified resulting in Jose Tom becoming the independent candidate. As the Jose K Mani faction wanted to contest in two leaves symbol of KC (M), it was denied. He is contesting the elections in pineapple symbol.

However, P J Joseph is yet to join the campaigns of the UDF in Pala. The UDF subcommittee, headed by convenor Benny Behanan met at Pala on Tuesday has assured Joseph that he will not have to face any unpleasant actions from the supporters of Jose K Mani during the election campaign. Following which Joseph had agreed to join the campaigns for Jose Tom.

