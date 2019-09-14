Home States Kerala

CP Sugathan locks horns with Vellappally

Says Hindu Parliament joined Renaissance Protection Samithi to bring back renaissance ideals, left it as leaders shifted from core values

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The war of words between Hindu Parliament state general secretary CP Sugathan and SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan continued on Friday with the former coming down heavily on Vellappally, who is also the Renaissance Protection Samithi (RPS) chairman, for making comments against the 50 outfits under the parliament that left the samithi on Thursday.

“Hindu Parliament is not a namesake organisation. We have 109 organisations under our banner. The RPS was formed as a platform to bring back the ideals of renaissance to the state. We gave our support to the state government with the same motive. Hindu Parliament wasn’t backing either Vellappally Natesan or Punnala Sreekumar,” said Sugathan addressing a press conference called to announce Hindu Parliament’s decision to move out of the RPS.

Sugathan alleged that the other outfits left the RPS to mark their protest against the stand taken by both Vellappally and Punnala Sreekumar to fuel factionalism within the platform. “The RPS’ current political decisions are not aimed at promoting larger Hindu unity without any political allegiance. The leaders shifted from the core values. As the platform failed in its mission, we decided to move out from RPS,” he added.

Sugathan was the joint convener of the ‘Women’s Wall’, the human chain organised by the LDF government to uphold gender equality on January 1, 2019, in the wake of widespread protests by Hindu outfits against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed entry of women in all age groups to the Sabarimala temple.

‘Nothing will happen if one Sugathan goes’
Alappuzha: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday criticised C P Sugathan, state general secretary of Hindu Parliament and vice-chairman of Renaissance Protection Samithi, over his decision to withdraw from the samithi.

“Nothing will happen if one Sugathan goes. We will continue to protect renaissance values through the samithi,” said Vellappally. The samithi was formed by the state government for the protection of renaissance values. Vellappally also told reporters he was not just a ‘paper tiger’ and had parliamentary ambitions.

