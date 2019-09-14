Home States Kerala

Ramesh Chennithala flays Centre, state govt

The Guru’s words on religion are seen as the foundation of liberalism and secularism even today.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala criticised the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre and the LDF Government in the state while remembering Sree Narayana Guru on his 165th birth anniversary on Friday. Inaugurating the Sree Narayana Visionary Meet organised at Chempazhanthy Gurukulam near here, Chennithala said religion is being placed above man in modern-day India, in an oblique reference to the BJP regime at the Centre.

“A scary social environment exists in our country as people are assessed, discriminated against and even eliminated in the name of religion,” Chennithala said. Firing a salvo at the LDF Government, Chennithala said those who utilise renaissance for their political gains have not understood the teachings of the Guru. 

“When renaissance becomes a mere political activity, the social and spiritual dimensions of the Guru’s teachings are lost and it only becomes an attempt to attain power,” he said.  Chennithala said the Guru, through his words ‘Whatever be the religion, let man be virtuous’, made the boldest secular statement. His words came a century ago when secularism was not even a topic of discussion, he added. 

The Guru’s words on religion are seen as the foundation of liberalism and secularism even today. For him, religion was an idea that was placed a step below man, Chennithala said. “When the Guru says ‘Whatever be the religion’ he accepts the inevitability of religion. But when he adds ‘Let man be virtuous’ he conveys the position of man is above religion, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Sree Narayana Guru BJP LDF
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp