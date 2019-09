By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited Mata Amritanandamayi at Amritapuri Ashram on Friday. He expressed his wholehearted support to all the endeavors of the Ashram and discussed various topics concerning the state.

He had also participated in the evening meditation with Mata Amritanandamayi. After assuming office as the Governor of Kerala on September 6, this is his first official visit to the Ashram.