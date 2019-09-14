Online regn for Army recruitment rally from Oct 3

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online registration for the Army recruitment rally to be held at Nehru Stadium, Kottayam will begin from October 3. Candidates can register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 16. The rally has been scheduled from December 2 to 11. The rally is open for male candidates from seven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam for the categories of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary, Sepoy Pharma (Army Medical Corps), Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer) & Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher). Criteria and qualification will be notified online.

For details, contact 0471-2351762 or visit the ARO office.