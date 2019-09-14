Online regn for Army recruitment rally from Oct 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online registration for the Army recruitment rally to be held at Nehru Stadium, Kottayam will begin from October 3. Candidates can register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 16. The rally has been scheduled from December 2 to 11. The rally is open for male candidates from seven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam for the categories of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary, Sepoy Pharma (Army Medical Corps), Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer) & Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher). Criteria and qualification will be notified online.
For details, contact 0471-2351762 or visit the ARO office.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online registration for the Army recruitment rally to be held at Nehru Stadium, Kottayam will begin from October 3. Candidates can register through www.joinindianarmy.nic.in till November 16. The rally has been scheduled from December 2 to 11. The rally is open for male candidates from seven districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam for the categories of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical/Inventory Management, Soldier Tradesmen, Soldier Nursing Assistant/NA Veterinary, Sepoy Pharma (Army Medical Corps), Havildar (Surveyor Automated Cartographer) & Junior Commissioned Officer (Religious Teacher). Criteria and qualification will be notified online.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Russia adopts Paris climate agreement: Decree
Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years: Yogi Adityanath
Bombay HC to Maharashtra: Relocate resettled Mahul residents within 12 weeks or pay their rent
UPSC question asks how secularism 'challenges' Indian culture, draws flak
Excluded from Assam NRC, hundreds try to enter Mizoram, pushed back