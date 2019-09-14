Protect interests of Maradu flat owners: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The interests of flat owners at Maradu must be protected and they should not be hunted, said BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai. He was talking to media persons here on Friday, when he opined that an all-party meet must be called by the state government in order to discuss the issues of the Maradu apartment complexes that are facing demolition threat.

It was with full trust the flat owners invested money for their flats, which has now indirectly affected them. The government must take steps to punish the builders who indulge in such illegal constructions. The officials who gave permission to construct flats here must also be punished in this issue, he added.

Pillai also announced the Seva Sapthaham, a week-long programme organised in connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several activities will be carried out in the state as part of this event. Medical camps, blood donation camp, eye donation camp, and cleaning activities are some of the programmes to be conducted, Pillai said.