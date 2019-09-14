Home States Kerala

Protect interests of Maradu flat owners: Sreedharan Pillai

The interests of flat owners at Maradu must be protected and they should not be hunted, said BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The interests of flat owners at Maradu must be protected and they should not be hunted, said BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai. He was talking to media persons here on Friday, when he opined that an all-party meet must be called by the state government in order to discuss the issues of the Maradu apartment complexes that are facing demolition threat.  

It was with full trust the flat owners invested money for their flats, which has now indirectly affected them. The government must take steps to punish the builders who indulge in such illegal constructions. The officials who gave permission to construct flats here must also be punished in this issue, he added.  

Pillai also announced the Seva Sapthaham, a week-long programme organised in connection with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several activities will be carried out in the state as part of this event. Medical camps, blood donation camp, eye donation camp, and cleaning activities are some of the programmes to be conducted, Pillai said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sreedharan Pillai Maradu
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp