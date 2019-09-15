6.5 kg of sandalwood seized from Forest staff quarters

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Vigilance unit of Kottayam seized 6.5 kg of sandalwood from the Forest staff quarters at Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary check post on Saturday. The Vigilance officials found sandalwood logs concealed in sacks while conducting inspections as part of Onam season.

Officials also found out that the inspector, who was in charge of the check post on Saturday, was on unauthorised leave. The officials went on checking the employee’s quarters upon finding irregularities in the cash register and failure to record the registration number of vehicles that pass through the check post. On the other hand, Forest officials said the sandalwood logs were found abandoned in the forest.

They said the FIR could not be prepared as they were busy with Onam celebrations. “Hence, the logs were shifted to the employees’ quarters,” a Forest official told the Vigilance team.