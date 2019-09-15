Home States Kerala

Four hurt in moral policing incident in Thodupuzha

Youngster who tried to assault a girl and a boy, who were talking on wayside, was stabbed, while two others suffered injuries

Published: 15th September 2019 06:06 AM

Police taking into custody Binu, Libin and his gang near Thodupzha private bus stand on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In an incident of moral policing, a youngster, who tried to assault a girl and a boy who were talking on the wayside, was stabbed while two others suffered injuries at Thodupuzha on Saturday.

Libin Baby, 27, of Chelathil house of Karimkunnam plantation near Thodupuzha, was stabbed by Binu, 20 of Chirayathu house, Achankavala, who was talking to a girl near Thodupuzha private bus stand. Meanwhile, Ananthu, 20, of Vallomkallel house, Manakkadu, and Syamlal, 31, of Karimalakkottil house, Perumballichira, who were with Libin, also suffered injuries in the attack.
Libin has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolencherry while Binu, Ananthu and Syamlal have been admitted at the Thodupuzha District Hospital.

According to the police, the incident happened at 3.30 pm. Binu was talking to a minor girl. When their conversation turned into a verbal duel, Libin, Ananthu and Syamlal, who had come to attend a baptism reception in a nearby parish hall intervened and questioned them. This resulted in a fight.
When one of Libin’s friends tried to stab Binu with a knife, he managed to grab it and stab Libin. Although Libin was rushed to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, due to lack of facilities, the knife could not be removed from his shoulder. So, he had to be shifted to a hospital in Kolenchery.
Local people who witnessed the incident said Binu was severely beaten up by the trio and he was attacked with a stone on his forehead. Binu told media persons that he fought with the trio as they used obscene language and tried to attack the girl. “I stabbed Libin when someone from his gang tried to attack me with a knife,” he said

Libin and his friends told the police that it was Binu who attacked them with a knife. The police said the ownership of the knife can be found out only after a detailed probe. Police also said that Libin and his friends were heavily drunk at the time of the incident. 
“A case will be registered based on POCSO act against Libin and his gang for attacking the minor girl,” said a police officer. 
“Binu and others have been presently kept under police observation. Once they are discharged, they will be produced before court,” said Thodupuzha SI N P Sagar.

TAGS
moral policing Thodupuzha
