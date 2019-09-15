Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visits KP Unnikrishnan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday called on former Cabinet colleague and Congress leader KP Unnikrishnan at the latter’s residence at Panniyankara here.

Arif Mohammad Khan spent more than an hour at Unnikrishnan’s residence and returned after having lunch together. Khan was Civil Aviation, Energy minister in the VP Singh Cabinet in 1989, in which Unnikrishnan was the Telecommunications minister.

“Unnikrishnan was my senior in Parliament. I have met him after a decade and it is happy that the meeting took place in Kerala after I assumed office as Governor. I have long acquaintance with him since my Aligarh University days.