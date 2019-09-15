Maldives seeks expertise of RCC in cancer care

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram will start new innings on Monday as it will provide its expertise and infrastructural facilities in bettering cancer care in the Maldives. In the backdrop of the memorandum of understanding between the Government of India and the Government of Maldives (GoM) regarding cooperation in the field of health, which was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June, the cooperation will be formalised through a tripartite agreement between the state government, RCC and GoM to be represented by Health Minister Abdulla Ameen.

“For Maldivians, Kerala continues to be the most preferred healthcare destination. Indeed, it was upon the request of the GoM that Kerala decided to use the expertise of RCC in cancer care in the Maldives,” said an officer of the Health Department.



The officer further said, “The aim is to bolster cancer care programmes in the Maldives through the expertise of RCC. Other than that, the institution will also help the Health Ministry of Maldives to set up cancer care centres that are capable of cancer prevention, diagnostics and treatment.” At the same time, RCC authorities said that as part of the agreement, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and laboratory staff with the health care centres in the Maldives are to be provided with special training at RCC.

In addition to that, as part of the continuing education programme those who are associated with cancer care are to be made familiar with new techniques in diagnosis and treatment.



“A clause is there in the agreement that RCC doctors, nurses and other technical staffs can work at Maldivian cancer care centres on deputation basis. Through the agreement, the Maldives can also make use of RCC’s welfare programmes and facilities of its sub centres,” said the officer.



As per sources, the tie-up with GoM is expected to benefit RCC in the long run as it will help to attain the status of National Cancer Centre or institution of national importance.