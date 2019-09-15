Home States Kerala

Maradu issue: Intervention of PM sought

Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a petition before Prime Minister requesting him to issue an ordinance to save five flats at Maradu from demolition.

Published: 15th September 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 10:53 AM

The petition said that the buyers of the Maradu flats were not aware of legal intricacies. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chamber of Commerce and Industry submitted a petition before Prime Minister requesting him to issue an ordinance to save five flats at Maradu from demolition. The petition said that the flat buyers were not aware of legal intricacies and hence they should be protected from the financial burden, on humanitarian ground. 

“People bought their dream home after it was found that the building had completion order and building number. Builders should have been responsible in following the rule and authorities needed to be vigilant of any violation of rules.” said chairman of KCCI, Biju Ramesh in the petition.

He said the financial institutions would not extend any relaxation to loans taken by the buyers even after the buildings were demolished. The petition said that an urgent intervention by Prime Minister to stay the order by Supreme Court would go a long way in saving the life of about 400 families who live in the apartments.  Kerala State Coastal Zone Management

Authority contested the construction of five waterfront apartments - Holy Faith, Kayaloram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing - for violating Coastal Regulation Zone norms. After a legal tangle of over 13 years, the Supreme Court issued a directive to demolish the apartments by September 20. 

