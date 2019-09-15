Poet Kilimanoor Madhu no more

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet Kilimanoor Madhu, 67, who represented Malayalam poetry in international poets’ meet for several decades, died after a year-long battle with cancer here on Saturday morning.

The body was kept at Joseph Mundassery Hall at Pattom and cremated at Shanthikavadam.

Born to Sankara Pillai and Chellamma at Inchavila in Kilimanoor as their eighth son, Madhu was initiated to poetry at a very young age.

He also dabbled in travelogues, literary research and translation.He wrote eight collection of poem’s including ‘Himasagaram’, ‘Cheruppu Kannada’, ‘Jeevithathinte Peru’, ‘Kuthira Malika’, ‘Vivaham Kazhiyunna Oro Vakkum’ and ‘Samayatheerangalil’. ‘Vellom Kolli’ is his last work.

The death came at a time when the English translation of ‘Jeevithathinte Peru’ was about to be released in Hyderabad as ‘Name of Life’. Madhu was the recipient of senior fellowship instituted by Ministry of Culture. He maintained a close relationship with litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair and late critic M Krishnan Nair.

He had retired from co-operative department. Madhu is survived by wife Radhakumari and children Ramu, Manu and Meera.