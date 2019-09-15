Trial in Valapattanam IS case to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court on Monday will commence trial in the Islamic State (IS)-related case, in which a group from Valapattanam attempted to migrate to Syria. The court has summoned one of the witnesses to appear for trial. The case was first registered at Valapattanam police station in Kannur district before the NIA took over the probe in 2017.

Initially, the FIR was registered against Midlaj, Abdul Razak, Rashid M V, Manauf Rahman and Hamsa. Later, Abdul Khayum was arraigned as accused, while Rashid M V and Manauf Rahman turned approvers. Abdul Khayum is currently absconding and is reported to be in Syria. Midlaj, Abdul Razak and Hamsa will face the trial. NIA special prosecutor PG Manu will appear for the national agency. Around 53 witnesses will be examined as part of the trial. The case was probed by NIA DySP V K Abdul Kader.