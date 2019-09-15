‘Will not implement hiked charges now’
“The state has not received any official communication from the Union Government regarding the stand of the Centre and the meeting of chief ministers,” he said.
Published: 15th September 2019 06:08 AM | Last Updated: 15th September 2019 06:08 AM | A+A A-
KANNUR: The state government will not implement the hiked charges for traffic violations till the final decision regarding the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act is taken by the Union Government, Transport minister A K Saseendran said on Saturday.
“The state has not received any official communication from the Union Government regarding the stand of the Centre and the meeting of chief ministers,” he said.