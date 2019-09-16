Kerala government to write to Centre for clarity on new Motor Vehicles amendment

By Express News Service

Kerala government will write a letter to the centre seeking clarification on the implementation of the increased fines as per the new amendments in the Motor vehicles act.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Minister AK Saseendran here on Monday morning.

"There is a lack of logic in the new rule. The centre should make its stand on the rule very clear and also about how we should go about imposing it," said the minister addressing the media after the meeting.

As of now, there are limitations to the deductions the state government can make in the increased fines.

There are a few categories where an upper limit for fine is mentioned where the state government can decide the fine amount like rash driving where the fine amount can be between Rs 1000 and Rs 5000.