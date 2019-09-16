Pala bypoll: Senior Congress leaders to give heft to UDF campaign

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leaders will be campaigning for UDF candidate Jose Tom Pulikkunnel in Pala. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala are already in Pala and working among the grassroots cadre to motivate them for the extensive campaign at the ward level.

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will be in Pala for three to four days in the coming week and will co-ordinate the campaign. “Congress party is in full swing in Pala and there are no differences of opinion between the Kerala Congress factions. We are working like a well-oiled machine and Congress state leaders will be part of the door-to-door campaign for the UDF candidate. We will be romping home with a thumping victory,” he said.

While late K M Mani, who had represented the constituency for five decades, had to be satisfied with a meagre lead of 4,703 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections against LDF candidate Mani C Kappan, the UDF camp is upbeat that the margin of victory in the by-election will be three times more.

“UDF candidate will win with a huge margin and state Congress leadership will be in full steam for that prized victory,” Mullappally said. The family meetings of the UDF candidate will take place from September 17 to 20 with Mullappally, Chandy and Chennithala taking part in it.

Congress working committee member A K Antony will d address two election meetings. “The presence of Congress leaders from Antony to Chennithala will give a big boost. Congress leaders are directly involved in ironing out the differences between the Kerala Congress factions,” a senior Kerala Congress leader told Express. The Kerala Congress leadership is aiming for a lead of anywhere between 15,000 to 20,000 votes as the victory margin and the all-out presence of senior Congress leaders in door-to-door campaigning is the trump card.

“We will win with a good margin. Party cadre toiling at the grassroots are the real architects of the UDF gaining momentum in the electoral campaign,” said UDF election committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.