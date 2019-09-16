Sabarimala temple to open for monthly pooja

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here will open on Monday to perform the monthly five-day pooja for the Malayalam month of Kanni. Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri will open the sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) at 5 pm in the presence of Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru.

No rituals will be performed at the sreekovil in the evening as an ongoing practice of the temple. Kalabhabhishekam, Laksharchana and Sahasrakalasam will be the special rituals performed at the temple during the poojas. The special ritual will be performed on the first day, that is September 17.

As part of the special ritual, Thantri Mahesh Mohanaru will perform Brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of Melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri at 10 am.

The ritual will conclude with Kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Uchcha pooja, following the procession carrying the Brahmakalasam after it circumambulates the sreekovil.

Laksharchana will be the other special ritual to be performed at the temple on September 17.

In connection with the ritual, the thantri will perform Kalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 6 am. On conclusion, the thantri will lead a team of vedic scholars in chanting mantras. The special ritual will conclude with Kalasabhishekam on the idol during Uchcha pooja.

Sahasrakalasam will be performed at the temple on September 21. As part of the ritual, the thantri will perform Kalasa pooja in the presence of the melsanthi at the Sopanam, which is at the south of the sreekovil, on September 20 at 4 pm.

The ritual will conclude with Kalasabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during Uchcha pooja on September 21.

Udayasthamana pooja, Padi pooja and Pushpabhishekam will be the other rituals to be performed on all five days of the monthly pooja. The temple will close on September 21 after Athazha pooja and Harivarasanam at 10 pm.