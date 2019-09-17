Home States Kerala

Culmination of efforts by cultural Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The PSC decision to make question papers for recruitment tests available in Malayalam is the victorious culmination of the agitations by cultural Kerala. The Aikya Malayala Prasthaanam welcomed the Chief Minister’s assurance that all PSC exams including KAS would be held in Malayalam and temporarily called off the indefinite fast that had lasted 19 days till Monday.

Soon after the Aikya Malayala Prasthaanam launched an indefinite fast in front of the PSC, cultural leaders from across the state including litterateur M T Vasudevan Nair, poet Sugathakumari and internationally acclaimed film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan came out in support of the demand. With mounting pressure, the state government decided to hold talks with the PSC in this regard.

In a statement issued here, the Joint Action Council welcomed the decision to set up an expert panel for preparing a dictionary of technical terms. The council also welcomed the decision to hold PSC exams in minority languages too in the future.

“The council will continue till the directions given by the Chief Minister to the PSC are implemented. Various organisations joined hands in our agitation for the mother tongue. This will go down as one of the historic movements after the formation of Kerala,” said joint action council chairperson A G Oleena and convener R Nandakumar.

