Miraculous escape for man trapped under a bus

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man who got trapped under the front wheel of a private bus and dragged for several metres here had a miraculous escape on Monday. The incident happened near Engapuzha bus stand in Puthuppadi village.

According to Thamarassery police, the accident occurred around 11.15 am when the bus was entering the bus stand from the main road. The bus hit several motorcycles and autorickshaws stationed on the roadside before coming to a halt.

In a video that went viral on the social media, the man who was sitting on a motorcycle could be seen being dragged along with the bike for a few metres before onlookers alerted the driver to stop the bus. The man, however, escaped with minor injuries.

The bus involved in the accident was identified as ‘Happy Top’ plying on the Kodenchery- Engapuzha route.

Four other persons, including one bus passenger, also sustained minor injuries in the incident. However, police said they were yet to receive any complaint against the bus driver and were yet to register a case.