Home States Kerala

MM Mani’s brother, kin charged in Chinnakkanal land grab case

Crime Branch report says Lambodaran and his brother-in-law forged title deed of 105 hectares of government land in 2001-04, while 22 revenue officials aided them

Published: 17th September 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a major setback to state Power Minister MM Mani, Idukki district Crime Branch on Monday submitted the final report in the Chinnakkanal land grab case before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Nedumkandam, mentioning his brother Lambodaran and the latter’s brother-in-law and 22 others as accused.

The Crime Branch submitted the chargesheet 12 years after former Devikulam tahsildar P V Ramdas had filed a complaint alleging that Lambodaran and his kin with the support of revenue department officials had encroached on around 105 hectares of government land at Venad Thavalam in Chinnakkanal village of Idukki.

In the complaint filed in 2007, the tahsildar alleged that Lambodaran had got illegal possession of the land by fabricating the patta (title deed).

Although a case was registered by Santhanpara police under Crime Number 149/07 (139/CB/IDK/07), the issue turned controversial during the time of the Munnar mission of the V S Achuthanandan government against encroachments in 2007, which forced the government to order a Crime Branch probe into the issue. However, successive governments changed the investigation team delaying the filing of the chargesheet. It was after a probe by the 13-member investigation team that the final chargesheet against the 24 accused including Lambodaran was filed on Monday.

Lambodaran’s brother-in-law P A Rajendran is the first accused in the case, while Lambodaran is the second accused. They are accused of illegal possession of land and forging documents, while the 22 other accused are revenue officials. Five of the 22 revenue officials are not alive now. The officials are being charged with supporting the culprits to encroach on the government land.

Allegation
In the complaint filed in 2007, the tahsildar alleged that Lambodaran had got illegal possession of the land by fabricating the title deed. Though a case was registered, the issue turned controversial at the time of the Munnar mission of the V S government, forcing the government to order a Crime Branch probe. However, successive governments changed the probe team delaying the filing of the chargesheet.

CB findings
The report revealed that the ‘patta’ bearing No. LA-202/70 in Survey Number 151/1 was fabricated by Rajendran to possess 3.98 acres of land in Venad Thavalam. In 2002, the encroachers with the support of then village assistant Stewart K Jacob tore away the thanda paper numbering 474 from the thandaper register (number 5) and replaced the page with a new thanda paper in Rajendran’s name. “The same day, Rajendran paid the land tax for 2001-2002,” the report said. “On December 21, 2004, Lambodaran bought the land from Rajendran. Knowing that it was a forged tile deed, Lambodaran later influenced the revenue officials and conducted mutation of the property (pokkuvaravu) on January 10, 2005 and he transferred the title deed to his son ML Lajeesh’s name on October 8, 2006,” it said. The Crime Branch is yet to submit the chargesheets in another two cases related to the Chinnakkanal land grab.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MM Mani Chinnakkanal land grab case
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp