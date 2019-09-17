Take legal action against Maradu builders, blacklist them, demands VS Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the all-party meet called by the Kerala government to discuss issues related to the Maradu flat demolition scheduled for Tuesday evening, veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan has come out demanding that the builders who cheated the flat owners should be blacklisted.

Legal action should also be taken against the officials who issued the nod for construction in violation of the norms, VS said in a statement here on Tuesday.

VS Achuthanandan, chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, pointed out that the apex court had issued directions to demolish the flats, as per the existing system. "A section of builders have been engaged in constructions in violation of the norms, and they complete their projects by obtaining a stay from the courts. These are later sold to unsuspecting customers. These builders also give flats free of cost to a few prominent people in society, and afterwards use their names to sell the remaining flats. There are a few other builders who also follow such dubious tactics," VS alleged.

VS said he was currently pursuing legal action in a similar issue related to the Pattoor flat construction. Not intervening during the construction and selling stages and later putting the burden on the public would amount to supporting corrupt practices. The all party meet on Tuesday should actively consider this issue, he said.

