Home States Kerala

Victim files plea to implead in Dileep’s petition before Supreme Court

The victim had earlier submitted before the Kerala High Court that furnishing a copy of the memory card would amount to serious transgression into her right to privacy.

Published: 17th September 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim in the actor abduction and sexual assault case has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in the petition filed by actor Dileep, eighth accused in the case, seeking a directive to furnish a copy of the content and transcript of a memory card in which the visuals of the alleged sexual assault were reportedly saved. In the petition, the victim sought permission to implead in the case.

The victim had earlier submitted before the Kerala High Court that furnishing a copy of the memory card would amount to serious transgression into her right to privacy. There was a likelihood of the details being leaked out. The memory card was not a document under the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act, stated the victim. The High Court had dismissed Dileep’s plea and he approached the Supreme Court against the order. The Supreme Court had stayed the trial proceedings in the case on May 3. The victim also sought permission to file additional documents and facts in a sealed cover for consideration by the division bench. A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will consider the petitions on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual assault case Dileep
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp