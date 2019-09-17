Victim files plea to implead in Dileep’s petition before Supreme Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The victim in the actor abduction and sexual assault case has approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in the petition filed by actor Dileep, eighth accused in the case, seeking a directive to furnish a copy of the content and transcript of a memory card in which the visuals of the alleged sexual assault were reportedly saved. In the petition, the victim sought permission to implead in the case.

The victim had earlier submitted before the Kerala High Court that furnishing a copy of the memory card would amount to serious transgression into her right to privacy. There was a likelihood of the details being leaked out. The memory card was not a document under the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Evidence Act, stated the victim. The High Court had dismissed Dileep’s plea and he approached the Supreme Court against the order. The Supreme Court had stayed the trial proceedings in the case on May 3. The victim also sought permission to file additional documents and facts in a sealed cover for consideration by the division bench. A Division Bench comprising Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will consider the petitions on Tuesday.