Balabhaskar's death: Kerala government likely to hand over probe to CBI

By Express News Service

The Kerala government is likely to hand the investigation into the accident death of violinist Balabhaskar over to the CBI.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera will soon inform the state government that police have no opposition in handing the case that is currently being investigated by Crime Branch, over to the CBI.

The DGP reviewed the progress of the investigation with the Crime Branch team. Based on this, he would inform Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the decision.

The Crime Branch investigation team is of the view that the accident has no mystery behind it. However, Balabhaskar's family suspected other factors behind death for which they sought a CBI probe.

Balabhaskar's father had approached the Chief Minister raising this demand. In view of this, the police chief will inform the government about its decision.

It was in September 2018 that violinist Balabhaskar died in an accident, near Pallippuram in the capital district. Balabhaskar's daughter died on the spot.