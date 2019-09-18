Blacklist builders who cheated Maradu flat owners: VS Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The builders who allegedly cheated the Maradu flat owners should be blacklisted, demanded veteran CPM leader and former chief minister VS Achuthanandan. Legal action should also be taken against the officials who issued the approval for construction in violation of the norms, he said. In a statement here on Tuesday in view of the all-party meet called by the state government to discuss the issues related to the flat demolition, Achuthanandan, who is the chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission, pointed out that the apex court had issued directions to demolish the flats, as per the existing system.

“A section of builders have been engaged in constructions in violation of the norms, and they complete their projects by obtaining a stay from the courts. These units are later sold to unsuspecting customers. These builders also give flats free of cost to a few prominent people in society and, afterwards, use their names to sell the remaining flats.

There are a few builders who follow such dubious tactics,” VS alleged. VS said he is currently pursuing legal action in a similar issue related to the Pattoor flat construction. Not intervening during the construction and selling stages and later putting the burden on the public would amount to supporting corrupt practices, he added.