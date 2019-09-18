KG Jayaprakash appointed KIIFB media coordinator

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), which is mired in controversy after the allegations of denial of audit by the Comptroller and Audit General, has appointed a media coordinator.

The fund board has appointed K G Jayaprakash as its media coordinator with a consolidated pay of `80,000 per month, as per an order dated August 1, 2019. It may be noted that the same person was earlier posted as media planning and marketing resource person for Pravasi Chitti. KIIFB Chief Executive Officer had directed the registrar, Centre for Imaging Technology, to continue the service of KG Jayaprakash for a period of f i ve m o n t h s f ro m August 1, 2018.