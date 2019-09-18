Kerala to intensify vehicle checks from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to intensify vehicle checks from Thursday onwards in the wake of a spurt in traffic violations following uncertainty over the revised fines for traffic offences.

Instead of the police or Motor Vehicles Department imposing the revised fines on offenders, the cases will be handed over to the court.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will convene a meeting on Saturday to decide on the fine to be levied from offenders.

The Centre's amendments to the motor vehicle rules prescribing higher fines for offences came into effect from September 1. But the state had deferred implementing it fearing a possible backlash from motorists.