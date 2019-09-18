Mappilapattu singer Vadakara Kunjimoosa passes away

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Mappilapattu singer and music composer Vadakara M Kunjimoosa, 90, died at a hospital in Vadakara on Tuesday. He was active in Mappilapattu since 1970s. Famous Mappilapattu songs such as ‘Kathir Kathum Rasoolinte’, ‘Ya Ilahi’, ‘Khojarajave’, ‘Dharajapoo Molallee’ were sung by him. He had sung many songs in AIR also.

Hailing from Thalassery, Kunjimoosa was a headload worker there. Renowned musical director K Raghavan Master introduced him into the field of music. He was also associated with Thalassery Music Club and Janatha Sangeetha Sabha.

He had spent many years as an expat in Bahrain. He is survived by eight children including singer Thajudeen Vadakara. Thousands of people paid their last respects when his body was kept at Vaakara Town Hall. He was buried at the burial ground of Valiya Jamaath mosque at Vadakara.