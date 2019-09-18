Mob brutally attacks two on kidnap suspicion

VISHNUPRASADKP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: In Another mob attack incident, a group of nearly 40 people brutally attacked two persons on suspicion of trying to kidnap a school student at Vazhakkad near here on Monday. Rahmathali Cheeroth, 32, a native of Vazhakkad, and Safarulla CM, 29, of Kondotty sustained severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Kozhikode.

They are partners of KCM Car Care, a spare parts shop at Kondotty. According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon after the duo was summoned to the Vazhakkad police station on suspicion of being involved in a kidnapping case. When they were travelling to the police station, a mob blocked their car at Omanoor, forced them out of the vehicle and assaulted the duo.

However, later, the child confessed to the police that no one tried to kidnap him and he made up the whole episode to avoid going to school. Following the incident, the police on Tuesday arrested three persons and filed a case against 37 others. The arrested are Faisal PP, 43, Muhthas Khan, 23, and Dulfakar Ali M T, 23. Police said cases for attempt to murder and hindering the duty of policemen and spreading fake message on social media were charged against them.