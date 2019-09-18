Pala bypoll: Jose Tom meets PJ Joseph

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With Pala bypoll date inching closer, Kerala Congress (M) candidate Jose Tom on Tuesday met rival faction leader and KC(M) working chairman PJ Joseph at the latter’s residence in Thodupuzha. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, which lasted for nearly 10 minutes, Jose said Joseph was one of the senior-most leaders of the UDF and hence he sought his blessings in the meeting. Jose added Joseph had offered all help in the by-election.

Meanwhile, Joseph expressed his happiness in the visit of the UDF candidate and said he would attend the UDF’s election campaign to be attended by senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as part of intensifying the campaign, the UDF district committee will organise a mega-conference at Kurisupalli Junction in Pala on Wednesday.

AICC working committee member A K Antony will inaugurate the meeting to be held at 4 pm. UDF election committee chairman Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will preside over the meet. Senior UDF leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, PK Kunhalikkutty and others are slated to participate.

Chief Minister in Pala today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will arrive in Pala on Wednesday to lead the election campaign of LDF candidate Mani C Kappan. Pinarayi will speak at public meetings at Melukavumattom, Kollappilly and Pendanamvayal on Wednesday. He will visit various parts of the constituency in the next three days.