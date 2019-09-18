Sathar, Malayalam’s yesteryear villain, no more

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Sathar, who made his mark in Malayalam cinema with his negative roles during a career spanning more than four decades, passed away at Aluva on Tuesday. Sathar, 67, who returned to the industry in 2012 after a brief hiatus to perform small but significant roles, has been undergoing treatment for a liver problem at a private hospital in Aluva. He breathed his last at 4am.

Born at Kadungalloor in Ernakulam district, Sathar made his debut in 1975 in M Krishnan Nair-directed Bharyaye Aavashyamundu. In Vincent’s Anavaranam, released a year later, he played the lead role. Sathar, however, made his mark in the industry playing villain roles during the 1970s and early 80s, even as Prem Nazir, Madhu and Ratheesh donned lead roles.

Sathar acted in nearly 150 movies including in Tamil and Telugu. He married Jayabharathi, a leading actor of those days, in 1979, but their marriage lasted only till 1987. Their son Krish J Sathar is an upcoming actor in Malayalam films.

Sathar, who was more or less forgotten by Malayalam cinema, made a comeback with Aashiq Abu’s 22 Female Kottayam in 2012. Parayan Baaki Vechathu was his last film.The burial was held at South Kadungalloor Juma Masjid at 4pm on Tuesday.