Antony challenges Pinarayi to declare his stand on Sabarimala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Coming down heavily on the LDF, Congress Working Committee member AK Antony said the Pala byelection will be a referendum of the State government. He was speaking after inaugurating a public meeting of the UDF candidate Jose Tom in Pala on Wednesday.

Antony said the people of Pala will take this opportunity to register their protest against the anti-people policies of the LDF government.

“The people will definitely take this election as a chance to reflect their anger against those who torpedoed the Karunya Benevolent Scheme and the Rubber Price Stabilisation Fund - two major welfare programmes initiated by the late K M Mani,” he said.

Antony challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to declare his stand on Sabarimala, in the wake of CPM leadership admitting its mistake in handling the issue.