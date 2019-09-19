CBI probe likely into Balabhaskar accident death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to hand over the accident death case of violinist Balabhaskar to the CBI. The Police Department will not object to handing over the case to the agency.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, during a meeting with senior Crime Branch officers on Tuesday, made it clear that he stands by the findings of the Crime Branch team that Balabhaskar’s was an accident death. However, since the deceased musician’s father had asked for a CBI probe, the police won’t raise any objections, Behera told the meeting, the sources said.

The Crime Branch team that led the probe reached the conclusion that Balabhaskar’s was an accident death and the car was speeding. They said there was no mystery behind the accident and the car was travelling at more than 100 km per hour.

They reached this conclusion after going through the statements of the victims, records of the Motor Vehicles Department and conducting scientific tests. The MVD had reported to the sleuths that the car was speeding, while the onsite tests such as crash simulation proved there were no foul play behind the accident.

However, Balabhaskar’s father was least amused by the findings. He suspected there were other factors that led to the accident and CBI probe was required to clear the air. He had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and given a petition to him requesting him to hand over the case to the CBI.

This petition was handed over to Behera by the chief minister and a report was sought on the matter. Sources said Behera will submit the report expressing ‘no objection’ to CBI probe to the chief minister soon. The matter will then be perused at the government level and final decision will be conveyed to the High Court.