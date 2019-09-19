Home States Kerala

CBI probe likely into Balabhaskar accident death

The state government is likely to hand over the accident death case of violinist Balabhaskar to the CBI.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Late violinist Balabhaskar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is likely to hand over the accident death case of violinist Balabhaskar to the CBI. The Police Department will not object to handing over the case to the agency.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera, during a meeting with senior Crime Branch officers on Tuesday, made it clear that he stands by the findings of the Crime Branch team that Balabhaskar’s was an accident death. However, since the deceased musician’s father had asked for a CBI probe, the police won’t raise any objections, Behera told the meeting, the sources said.

The Crime Branch team that led the probe reached the conclusion that Balabhaskar’s was an accident death and the car was speeding. They said there was no mystery behind the accident and the car was travelling at more than 100 km per hour. 

They reached this conclusion after going through the statements of the victims, records of the Motor Vehicles Department and conducting scientific tests. The MVD had reported to the sleuths that the car was speeding, while the onsite tests such as crash simulation proved there were no foul play behind the accident. 

However, Balabhaskar’s father was least amused by the findings. He suspected there were other factors that led to the accident and CBI probe was required to clear the air. He had met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and given a petition to him requesting him to hand over the case to the CBI. 

This petition was handed over to Behera by the chief minister and a report was sought on the matter. Sources said Behera will submit the report expressing ‘no objection’ to CBI probe to the chief minister soon. The matter will then be perused at the government level and final decision will be conveyed to the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balabhaskar death CBI
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp