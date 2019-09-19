Home States Kerala

Muthoot told to address staffers’ actual demands

Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan has asked the Muthoot Finance management to reconsider its negative attitude towards the genuine demands of employees.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan has asked the Muthoot Finance management to reconsider its negative attitude towards the genuine demands of employees.

The government will not compromise on the implementation of labour laws, the minister told reporters after chairing a meeting on the labour dispute in the organisation.

The minister said the management did not agree to the suggestion to provide an interim hike for the employees until the court gives a final verdict on minimum wages in finance sector. The government is ready to discus the minimum wages, if the management wants it. 

“All are bound to obey the law. The government has the responsibility to implement the law. The government wants to settle the issues in mutual understanding. The management should change its stand and put an end to the issue through consultations,” he said. 

The minister said the government had earlier issued a preliminary notification on the minimum wages in finance sector. The association of organisations in the sector obtained a court stay against this. The issue is pending with the court. 

The government will continue to settle the issue amicably. A meeting of the employees unions and management was convened on August 18. But the management didn’t cooperate. 

