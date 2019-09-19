Home States Kerala

Some people want to ruin KIIFB: Pinarayi Vijayan

Certain people are out to ruin the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 19th September 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attending a public meeting at Kollappilly near Pala as part of the campaign of LDF candidate Mani C Kappan | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Certain people are out to ruin the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was responding to Opposition criticism that the LDF government stopped a CAG audit of the fund to cover up irregularities.

Speaking at the byelection campaign meeting of the LDF candidate Mani C Kappan in Pala on Wednesday, Pinarayi said KIIFB was developed as the best solution to tide over the fund crunch in infrastructure development in the state.

“But, some people are out to ruin this initiative at any cost. They want to prevent us from bringing in development. Should they prevent incumbent government’s development initiatives only because they couldn’t bring any developments during their tenure? Is this appropriate for people holding responsible positions? Whoever initiates development, it will ultimately benefit the state,” said Pinarayi. 

While the government had planned to raise Rs 50,000 crore in five years for development works, it has already initiated projects worth Rs 45,000 crore, the Chief Minister said. Alluding to the Palarivattom graft case, Pinarayi said the govt won’t protect corrupt officials.

“Stringent steps will be taken to ensure that no one escapes scot-free. However, nobody would be targeted in the name of taking action against corruption,” he said.

He called upon the people of Pala to elect a person who is part of the ruling dispensation to ensure more development activities in the constituency.

